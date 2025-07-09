Marine Week Chicago 2025: The Quantico Marine Rock Band performs at Rookies RocHaus

U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Rock Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - 250, perform at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee, Illinois, as part of Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The Quantico Marine Rock Band performed as a feature event promoting the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
