Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: The Quantico Marine Rock Band performs at Rookies RocHaus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST DUNDEE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Rock Band, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - 250, perform at Rookies RocHaus in West Dundee, Illinois, as part of Marine Week Chicago, July 10, 2025. The Quantico Marine Rock Band performed as a feature event promoting the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969799
    VIRIN: 250710-M-UY446-2001
    Filename: DOD_111144364
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: WEST DUNDEE, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: The Quantico Marine Rock Band performs at Rookies RocHaus, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download