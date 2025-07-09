Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Associators homecoming

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team return to their loved ones at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2025. These Soldiers returned home from a year-long deployment to Africa and were greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. John Pippy, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969797
    VIRIN: 250710-Z-IK914-8116
    Filename: DOD_111144360
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    28th Infantry Division
    Family
    People
    Homecoming
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Pennsylvania National Guard

