U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 host a wreath laying ceremony during Marine Week Chicago 2025 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Chicago, Illinois, July 11, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony in honor of Sgt. Thomas Gilbert, who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 21:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969796
|VIRIN:
|250711-M-UY446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111144358
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Sgt. Thomas Gilbert Memorial, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.