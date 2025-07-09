Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Sgt. Thomas Gilbert Memorial

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 host a wreath laying ceremony during Marine Week Chicago 2025 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Chicago, Illinois, July 11, 2025. The Marines held the ceremony in honor of Sgt. Thomas Gilbert, who paid the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 21:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969796
    VIRIN: 250711-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_111144358
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Sgt. Thomas Gilbert Memorial, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines 250

