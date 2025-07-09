Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Chicago 2025: Magnificent Mile Static Display

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Eric Valerio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a static display for the Chicago community at the Magnificent Mile during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. Marine Week provides an opportunity for residents of Chicago to engage with and learn more about their Marine Corps. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969794
    VIRIN: 250711-M-TW073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111144334
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Chicago 2025: Magnificent Mile Static Display, by Cpl Eric Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Chesty
    #Marines250
    #marines
    #USMC250Chicago
    #MarinesWeekChicago

