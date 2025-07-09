Marine Week Chicago 2025: Magnificent Mile Static Display

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 host a static display for the Chicago community at the Magnificent Mile during Marine Week Chicago, July 11, 2025. Marine Week provides an opportunity for residents of Chicago to engage with and learn more about their Marine Corps. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Valerio)
