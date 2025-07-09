Staff Sgt. Garrett Butts, the NCOIC of the 1st Cavalry Concepts and Capabilities Laboratory, or 1C3 Lab, assigned to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, explains the purpose and concept of the innovative technologies his team is designing on Fort Hood, Texas, July 9, 2025. Butts is leading the 1C3 in developing new systems utilizing 3D printing hardware and bringing these innovations to the 1st Cavalry Division Troopers. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969777
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-WV576-9424
|Filename:
|DOD_111143765
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Cavalry Division's Concepts and Capabilities Lab, by SPC Hector Blanco, SPC Steven Day and SGT Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
