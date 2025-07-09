Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division's Concepts and Capabilities Lab

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Hector Blanco, Spc. Steven Day and Sgt. Zelika Stewart

    1st Cavalry Division

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Butts, the NCOIC of the 1st Cavalry Concepts and Capabilities Laboratory, or 1C3 Lab, assigned to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, explains the purpose and concept of the innovative technologies his team is designing on Fort Hood, Texas, July 9, 2025. Butts is leading the 1C3 in developing new systems utilizing 3D printing hardware and bringing these innovations to the 1st Cavalry Division Troopers. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 16:12
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    First Team
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade
    transformation
    drone
    innovation
    1st Cavalry Division

