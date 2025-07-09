1st Cavalry Division's Concepts and Capabilities Lab

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Garrett Butts, the NCOIC of the 1st Cavalry Concepts and Capabilities Laboratory, or 1C3 Lab, assigned to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, explains the purpose and concept of the innovative technologies his team is designing on Fort Hood, Texas, July 9, 2025. Butts is leading the 1C3 in developing new systems utilizing 3D printing hardware and bringing these innovations to the 1st Cavalry Division Troopers. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)