    Diner's Reef Dining Facility MacDill

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Video of Airmen preparing and serving meals to customers at the Diner's Reef Dining Facility at MacDill, Air Force Base, Florida, July 7, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969775
    VIRIN: 250711-F-YW699-1009
    Filename: DOD_111143745
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diner's Reef Dining Facility MacDill, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB, DFAC, Dining Facility, Airmen, Food

