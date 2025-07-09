Debris removal continues at Lake Lure, North Carolina July 9, 2025 Broll

Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, July 9, 2025. Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. So far, more than 50,000 cubic yards/more than 585,000 tons of soil and debris have been removed.
|07.09.2025
|07.11.2025 15:47
|B-Roll
|969771
|250709-A-GI410-7100
|DOD_111143654
|00:05:03
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
