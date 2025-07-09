Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Debris removal continues at Lake Lure, North Carolina July 9, 2025 Broll

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remove sediment from Lake Lure and the Broad River in support of Hurricane Helene recovery operations in Western North Carolina, July 9, 2025. Using heavy equipment such as excavators and rock trucks, crews are creating a passable waterway for barges to access and remove submerged debris. This sediment removal effort is a key step toward restoring safe conditions for the local community and facilitating long-term recovery. So far, more than 50,000 cubic yards/more than 585,000 tons of soil and debris have been removed.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:47
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    HurricaneHelene24
    USACE, Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Helene response

