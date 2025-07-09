Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Trolley Service

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Do you know that we have a Trolley service?

    Our Trolley service offers convenient, safe, and timely rides right on base. No need to worry about parking or walking long distances.

    Where It Runs: Key parking lots and bus stops to the Oceanside, Mountainside and VA main entrances.

    When It Operates: During clinic hours, Monday through Friday. Check our website for current schedules! https://tripler.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/Driving-Directions

    Who It's For: Active Duty, retirees, family members and TRICARE patients traveling between facilities and parking areas

    Why You’ll Love It:
    No more long walks from distant lots

    Keep dry in any weather

    Stay on time

    Look for the bright blue trolley signs and waiting areas near main parking zones and bus stops

    To utilize this service, passengers should call 808-433-1200.

    Please arrive at least 5 minutes before your scheduled trolley pick-up, and let’s ride together!

    Remember: This service is for on-base transport only. Please plan accordingly for off-base needs.

