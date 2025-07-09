Tripler Army Medical Center Trolley Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Do you know that we have a Trolley service?



Our Trolley service offers convenient, safe, and timely rides right on base. No need to worry about parking or walking long distances.



Where It Runs: Key parking lots and bus stops to the Oceanside, Mountainside and VA main entrances.



When It Operates: During clinic hours, Monday through Friday. Check our website for current schedules! https://tripler.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/Driving-Directions



Who It's For: Active Duty, retirees, family members and TRICARE patients traveling between facilities and parking areas



Why You’ll Love It:

No more long walks from distant lots



Keep dry in any weather



Stay on time



Look for the bright blue trolley signs and waiting areas near main parking zones and bus stops



To utilize this service, passengers should call 808-433-1200.



Please arrive at least 5 minutes before your scheduled trolley pick-up, and let’s ride together!



Remember: This service is for on-base transport only. Please plan accordingly for off-base needs.