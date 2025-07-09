Tripler Army Medical Center Trolley Service

Do you know that we have a Trolley service?
Our Trolley service offers convenient, safe, and timely rides right on base. No need to worry about parking or walking long distances.
Where It Runs: Key parking lots and bus stops to the Oceanside, Mountainside and VA main entrances.
When It Operates: During clinic hours, Monday through Friday. Check our website for current schedules! https://tripler.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/Driving-Directions
Who It's For: Active Duty, retirees, family members and TRICARE patients traveling between facilities and parking areas
Why You’ll Love It:
No more long walks from distant lots
Keep dry in any weather
Stay on time
Look for the bright blue trolley signs and waiting areas near main parking zones and bus stops
To utilize this service, passengers should call 808-433-1200.
Please arrive at least 5 minutes before your scheduled trolley pick-up, and let’s ride together!
Remember: This service is for on-base transport only. Please plan accordingly for off-base needs.
