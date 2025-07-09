Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sean Parnell Weekly SITREP July 11

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell delivers recorded remarks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 10, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 16:45
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Israel
    Department of Agriculture
    SITREP
    DOD
    Pentagon

