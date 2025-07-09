U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969760" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood hosts a Change of Command Ceremony. Colonel Lakicia Stokes relinquishes command to Colonel Mark McClellan.

The ceremony takes place on Sadowski Field. Senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians, and family members attend.



The Garrison colors are passed, symbolizing the transfer of authority. Colonel McClellan assumes command of the Garrison. He previously served as Director, Department of Tactics, Training, and Doctrine at Fort Benning. Colonel Stokes departs to serve at the U.S. Army Operational Test Command. The event highlights the continuity of leadership and commitment to the Fort Hood community.