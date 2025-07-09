Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood hosts a Change of Command Ceremony. Colonel Lakicia Stokes relinquishes command to Colonel Mark McClellan.
    The ceremony takes place on Sadowski Field. Senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians, and family members attend.

    The Garrison colors are passed, symbolizing the transfer of authority. Colonel McClellan assumes command of the Garrison. He previously served as Director, Department of Tactics, Training, and Doctrine at Fort Benning. Colonel Stokes departs to serve at the U.S. Army Operational Test Command. The event highlights the continuity of leadership and commitment to the Fort Hood community.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969760
    VIRIN: 250711-A-VK434-6719
    Filename: DOD_111143419
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Change of Command Ceremony, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos
    Change of Command
    Change of Command Ceremony

