U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood hosts a Change of Command Ceremony. Colonel Lakicia Stokes relinquishes command to Colonel Mark McClellan.
The ceremony takes place on Sadowski Field. Senior leaders, Soldiers, civilians, and family members attend.
The Garrison colors are passed, symbolizing the transfer of authority. Colonel McClellan assumes command of the Garrison. He previously served as Director, Department of Tactics, Training, and Doctrine at Fort Benning. Colonel Stokes departs to serve at the U.S. Army Operational Test Command. The event highlights the continuity of leadership and commitment to the Fort Hood community.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969760
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-VK434-6719
|Filename:
|DOD_111143419
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
