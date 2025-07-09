Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Wing Change of Command B-Roll Package

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A b-roll package on the 355th Wing Change of Command at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona July 10, 2025. U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills passed command to Col. Jose Cabrera. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969759
    VIRIN: 250710-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_111143275
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    355th Wing
    rescue
    change of command
    attack

