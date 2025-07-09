Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Apprenticeship Program

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's Apprenticeship Program. Partnering with local state colleges, the program has graduated 126 apprentices since 2019, with another 100 currently enrolled. The 2025 apprentices are set to graduate on July 11, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 969757
    VIRIN: 250711-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_111143248
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    apprenticeship
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    COMFRC
    FRCs
    Apprentices
    Apprentice Graduation

