Confidence Chamber: "Grit Your Teeth and Send It" | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025

Cadets assigned to 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, learn how to properly don chemical warfare equipment as they face the Confidence Chamber on Fort Knox Ky., June 26, 2025. Cadets Thomas Nelson, University of South Alabama, and Constance Toldo, The Citadel, explain their mindsets before and after entering the chamber.



Produced by Mia Scharpf, University of Missouri, CST Public Affairs Office