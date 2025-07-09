Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Confidence Chamber: "Grit Your Teeth and Send It" | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets assigned to 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, learn how to properly don chemical warfare equipment as they face the Confidence Chamber on Fort Knox Ky., June 26, 2025. Cadets Thomas Nelson, University of South Alabama, and Constance Toldo, The Citadel, explain their mindsets before and after entering the chamber.

    Produced by Mia Scharpf, University of Missouri, CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969754
    VIRIN: 250626-O-MN346-3898
    Filename: DOD_111143187
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Confidence Chamber: "Grit Your Teeth and Send It" | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    ROTC
    advanced camp
    training
    CST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download