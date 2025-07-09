Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Cross recipient Anthony L. Viggiani underscores importance of discipline and standards in combat

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Max Arellano 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Anthony L. Viggiani discusses the importance of discipline and standards in a combat environment on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2025. Viggiani, a Navy Cross recipient for actions during Operation Enduring Freedom, was invited to speak as part of a broader I Marine Expeditionary Force ‘Operation Ironclad’ initiative, focused on the importance of seamless adherence to standards to improve operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969752
    VIRIN: 250711-M-UP561-1001
    PIN: 202507
    Filename: DOD_111143147
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Cross recipient Anthony L. Viggiani underscores importance of discipline and standards in combat, by Cpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    accountability
    discipline
    Standards
    readiness
    professionalism
    OPERATION IRONCLAD

