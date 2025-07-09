Navy Cross recipient Anthony L. Viggiani underscores importance of discipline and standards in combat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 4 Anthony L. Viggiani discusses the importance of discipline and standards in a combat environment on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 25, 2025. Viggiani, a Navy Cross recipient for actions during Operation Enduring Freedom, was invited to speak as part of a broader I Marine Expeditionary Force ‘Operation Ironclad’ initiative, focused on the importance of seamless adherence to standards to improve operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)