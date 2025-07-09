Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Control | Invasive Species Management

    PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Ever wonder what it takes to protect federal properties from pests? U.S. Department of Agriculture biological technician Matthew Legare and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Jacksonville District invasive wildlife biologist, Jake Edwards, demonstrate their strategic approach to managing invasive iguanas, pigeons, and feral hogs. Learn how these experts collaborate, utilize trapping methods, and leverage the Economy Act to combat the staggering $26 billion annual cost of invasive species in North America. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)

