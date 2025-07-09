Taking Control | Invasive Species Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ever wonder what it takes to protect federal properties from pests? U.S. Department of Agriculture biological technician Matthew Legare and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Jacksonville District invasive wildlife biologist, Jake Edwards, demonstrate their strategic approach to managing invasive iguanas, pigeons, and feral hogs. Learn how these experts collaborate, utilize trapping methods, and leverage the Economy Act to combat the staggering $26 billion annual cost of invasive species in North America. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida I. Sanchez)