ASC welcomes new CG, CSM at joint ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Dan Reilly, U.S. Army Sustainment Command executive director, passed the torch to Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley during an assumption of command ceremony July 10, at Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal. At the same time, during a change of responsibility ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, outgoing ASC command sergeant major, passed the command’s colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, incoming command sergeant major.