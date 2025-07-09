Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Nighttime Flight Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Flight deck crewmembers aboard the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) launch F-18s during nighttime flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 5, 2025. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969733
    VIRIN: 250705-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 250725
    Filename: DOD_111142608
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    F-18
    USS CARL VINSON
    Flight Opearations
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    CENTCOM

