    AFN Naples InFocus Video - Festa Americana

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    250704-N-PS829-1001 Naples, Italy (July 4, 2025) InFocus highlighting American Independence Day celebration, Festa Americana, at NSA Naples Carney Park. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris D. Battle)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 969719
    VIRIN: 250704-N-PS829-1001
    Filename: DOD_111142386
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus Video - Festa Americana, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

