U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., outgoing commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, passes command to Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, incoming commander, MARFOREUR/AF, during a change of command ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne in Boblingen, Germany, July 3, 2025. U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 transport Royal Netherlands Marines to the HNLMS "Johan de Witt", a Rotterdam-class Landing platform dock of the Royal Netherlands Navy, during Atlantic Alliance 2025 near the coast of New Jersey, July 3, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|969718
|VIRIN:
|250708-M-YS392-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111142369
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 27-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.