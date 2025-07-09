Marine Minute: 27-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., outgoing commander, Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, passes command to Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, incoming commander, MARFOREUR/AF, during a change of command ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne in Boblingen, Germany, July 3, 2025. U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464 transport Royal Netherlands Marines to the HNLMS "Johan de Witt", a Rotterdam-class Landing platform dock of the Royal Netherlands Navy, during Atlantic Alliance 2025 near the coast of New Jersey, July 3, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)