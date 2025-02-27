Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 27.2-25

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 conduct flight operations near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 18, 2025. VMGR-252 conducted surge operations to demonstrate their ability to launch and recover multiple divisions of aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Demarcus)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 969716
    VIRIN: 250708-M-YS392-1002
    Filename: DOD_111142367
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: 27.2-25, by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR 252
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    USMC
    KC-130J

