Marine Minute: 27.2-25

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 conduct flight operations near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 18, 2025. VMGR-252 conducted surge operations to demonstrate their ability to launch and recover multiple divisions of aircraft concurrently. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Demarcus)
|07.08.2025
|07.11.2025 09:26
|Newscasts
