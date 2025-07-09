Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th EMDS/ESFS Joint TCCC Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force medics assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and U.S. Army combat medics from the 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in a tactical field care and mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2025. The collaborative exercise aimed to improve coordination between joint branch medical personnel during emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969714
    VIRIN: 250707-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111142349
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EMDS/ESFS Joint TCCC Exercise, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Medical
    Medical Training
    USARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download