386th EMDS/ESFS Joint TCCC Exercise

U.S. Air Force medics assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and U.S. Army combat medics from the 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in a tactical field care and mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2025. The collaborative exercise aimed to improve coordination between joint branch medical personnel during emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 07:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969714
|VIRIN:
|250707-F-MC101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111142349
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
