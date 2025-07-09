386th EMDS/ESFS Joint TCCC Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force medics assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and U.S. Army combat medics from the 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participate in a tactical field care and mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2025. The collaborative exercise aimed to improve coordination between joint branch medical personnel during emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)