U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, gather to commemorate the beginning of Defender Castle 25 at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, July 1, 2025. Defender Castle 25 is multi-national construction mission intended to enhance training capabilities, set the theater, and increase readiness of U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 08:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|969707
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-XX926-1693
|Filename:
|DOD_111142260
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defender Castle 2025 opening ceremony - AFN News, by SrA Gabriel Held and SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
