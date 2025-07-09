Defender Castle 2025 opening ceremony - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, gather to commemorate the beginning of Defender Castle 25 at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, July 1, 2025. Defender Castle 25 is multi-national construction mission intended to enhance training capabilities, set the theater, and increase readiness of U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)