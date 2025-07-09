B-Roll Packet for the 173rd Change of Command ceremony June 26, 2025 on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, IT. Col. Joshua M. Gaspard relinquished command to Col. Mark E. Bush after two years of command. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969706
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-FG870-8192
|Filename:
|DOD_111142228
|Length:
|00:10:11
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Change of Command Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
