Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony on June 36, 2025 on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, IT. Col. Joshua M. Gaspard relinquished command responsibility to Col. Mark E. Bush after two years of command. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 04:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969705
    VIRIN: 250626-A-FG870-1187
    Filename: DOD_111142214
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sky soldiers
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF AF
    USAG - Italy
    Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download