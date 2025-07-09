173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command

The 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted a change of command ceremony on June 36, 2025 on Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, IT. Col. Joshua M. Gaspard relinquished command responsibility to Col. Mark E. Bush after two years of command. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|06.25.2025
|07.11.2025 04:55
|Video Productions
|969705
|250626-A-FG870-1187
|DOD_111142214
|00:01:00
|VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
