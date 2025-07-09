Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Talisman Sabre 25 teaser video

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Unholy Rave - Instrumental composed by Yip Wong / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 03:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969703
    VIRIN: 250705-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_111142181
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: Talisman Sabre 25 teaser video, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TS25; ADF; interoperability; MRF-D 25.3; PartnersandAllies; Marines

