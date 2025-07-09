MRF-D 25.3: Talisman Sabre 25 teaser video

Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Unholy Rave - Instrumental composed by Yip Wong / universalproductionmusic.com) (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
