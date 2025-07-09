Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 25: Day 3

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippine Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. Day 3 included a presentation on Integrating Forces and Capabilities from U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado II, commander, 1st Marine Brigade, followed by the closing ceremony and cultural tour. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 06:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969702
    VIRIN: 250711-M-BL045-1003
    Filename: DOD_111142169
    Length: 00:10:56
    Location: MANILA, PH

    StrongerTogether, PALS25, PALS, Philippines, Manila, AlliesAndPartners, PacificMarines

