PALS 25: Day 3

Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippine Marine Corps, and senior leaders with a shared interest in the security of the Indo-Pacific region take part in the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. Day 3 included a presentation on Integrating Forces and Capabilities from U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Romulo Quemado II, commander, 1st Marine Brigade, followed by the closing ceremony and cultural tour. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)