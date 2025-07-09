Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st 88M MOS Spotlight

    GERMANY

    07.07.2025

    Video by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Pvt. Zchermaine Gamble, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, shares the dedication, skill, and teamwork involved in being a motor transport operator within the 21st TSC. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 03:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969701
    VIRIN: 250708-A-IR446-5306
    Filename: DOD_111142168
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st 88M MOS Spotlight, by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th Sustaiment Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    21st TSC

