Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PALS 25: Enviromental B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Environmental footage captured during the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 10, 2025. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 02:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969700
    VIRIN: 250711-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111142143
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PALS 25: Enviromental B-Roll, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PacificMarines, Philippines, StrongerTogether, RegionalPartnerships, PALS, PALS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download