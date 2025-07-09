Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Marine Week Chicago 2025

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves and Sgt. James Stanfield

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 welcomes civilians to Marine Week Chicago 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Marine Week provides an opportunity for residents of Chicago to engage with and learn more about their Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Marine Week Chicago 2025, by LCpl Juaquin Greaves and Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines 250

