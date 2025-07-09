Welcome to Marine Week Chicago 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250 welcomes civilians to Marine Week Chicago 2025 in Chicago, Illinois, July 10, 2025. Marine Week provides an opportunity for residents of Chicago to engage with and learn more about their Marine Corps. Throughout 2025, Marines worldwide will commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, honoring their service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)