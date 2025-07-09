In-processing for Talisman Sabre_B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers assigned to 17th Field Artillery Brigade, the 11th Airborne Division, and I Corps, pass through customs and in-process into exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, July 8, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)