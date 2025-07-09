B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers assigned to 17th Field Artillery Brigade, the 11th Airborne Division, and I Corps, pass through customs and in-process into exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, July 8, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 02:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969696
|VIRIN:
|250708-A-LG865-9289
|Filename:
|DOD_111142007
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, In-processing for Talisman Sabre_B-roll, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
