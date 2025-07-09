Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In-processing for Talisman Sabre_B-roll

    AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of U.S. Soldiers assigned to 17th Field Artillery Brigade, the 11th Airborne Division, and I Corps, pass through customs and in-process into exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, July 8, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969696
    VIRIN: 250708-A-LG865-9289
    Filename: DOD_111142007
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    in-processing
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    TS25
    talismansabre25
    partnership

