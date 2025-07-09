HUBS: Osan Nami Island Trip

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969678" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video notifies military members and their families of events happening during the month of July, created by Media Bureau Korea at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 11, 2025. The videos are shared with the AFN Pacific audience and more information regarding events has been listed the hosting’s installation website. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)