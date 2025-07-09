The opening ceremony of the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, or International Aeronautic Fair in English takes place at the José María Córdova Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 9, 2025. F-AIR 2025 demonstrates the longstanding partnership between the United States and Colombia through various aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 00:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969675
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-JP644-8576
|Filename:
|DOD_111141902
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll - F-AIR 2025 Opening Ceremony, by MSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.