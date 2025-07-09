B-Roll - F-AIR 2025 Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/969675" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The opening ceremony of the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, or International Aeronautic Fair in English takes place at the José María Córdova Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 9, 2025. F-AIR 2025 demonstrates the longstanding partnership between the United States and Colombia through various aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)