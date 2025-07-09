Onlookers enjoy various static displays after the opening ceremony of the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, or International Aeronautic Fair in English at the José María Córdova Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 9, 2025. F-AIR 2025 demonstrates the longstanding partnership between the United States and Colombia through the performace of various aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 00:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969668
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-JP644-4399
|Filename:
|DOD_111141804
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll- F-AIR 2025 Static Displays, by MSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.