    B-Roll- F-AIR 2025 Static Displays

    COLOMBIA

    07.09.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    Air Forces Southern

    Onlookers enjoy various static displays after the opening ceremony of the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, or International Aeronautic Fair in English at the José María Córdova Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 9, 2025. F-AIR 2025 demonstrates the longstanding partnership between the United States and Colombia through the performace of various aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.11.2025 00:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969668
    VIRIN: 250709-F-JP644-4399
    Filename: DOD_111141804
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, B-Roll- F-AIR 2025 Static Displays, by MSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FAIR25

