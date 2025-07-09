U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor "FEMA" Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a practice demonstration in preparation for F-AIR 2025, the Colombia Feria Aeronáutica Internacional, at the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia, July 8, 2025. Public events like this air show build upon our longstanding partnership with the Colombian military and offer an opportunity to showcase our air and space capabilities to our neighbors in Colombia. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Hugo Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2025 00:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969667
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-JP644-7432
|Filename:
|DOD_111141787
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll - F-16 Viper Demonstration Team practice in preparation for F-AIR 2025., by MSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
