Coast Guard rescues man trapped in marsh in Washington State

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, rescues a man from a swampy marsh near Plumb, Washington, July 8, 2025. Local authorities were unable to reach the individual due to the unstable geographical nature of the area. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 22:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969666
|VIRIN:
|250708-G-PV420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111141785
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|OFFUTT LAKE, WASHINGTON, US
No keywords found.