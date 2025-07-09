Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man trapped in marsh in Washington State

    OFFUTT LAKE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Astoria, Oregon, rescues a man from a swampy marsh near Plumb, Washington, July 8, 2025. Local authorities were unable to reach the individual due to the unstable geographical nature of the area. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 22:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969666
    VIRIN: 250708-G-PV420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111141785
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: OFFUTT LAKE, WASHINGTON, US

    hoist
    Jayhawk
    SAR
    Astoria
    Nightvision

