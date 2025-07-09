Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard stands ready to assist State of Texas

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Two U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopters aircrews swap out during a crew transition in Kerrville, Texas, July, 10, to maintain continuous asset presence. The U.S. Coast Guard is providing every available resource to assist our local partners and the State of Texas in responding to the flooding near Kerrville, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969660
    VIRIN: 250710-G-PJ308-3065
    Filename: DOD_111141582
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USCG, Kerrville Texas Flash Flood, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard, MH-65

