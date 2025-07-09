Coast Guard stands ready to assist State of Texas

Two U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopters aircrews swap out during a crew transition in Kerrville, Texas, July, 10, to maintain continuous asset presence. The U.S. Coast Guard is providing every available resource to assist our local partners and the State of Texas in responding to the flooding near Kerrville, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|969660
|VIRIN:
|250710-G-PJ308-3065
|Filename:
|DOD_111141582
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
No keywords found.