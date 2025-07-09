16th WPS supports Las Vegas Aviators 4th of July flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Hafner and Maj. Nicholas Loglisci, 16th Weapons Squadron (WPS) F-16 pilots, fly over Las Vegas, NV in support of the Las Vegas Aviators 4th of July celebration, July 3, 2025. The 16th WPS is part of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School that trains tactical experts and leaders to control and exploit air, space and cyber on behalf of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)