    16th WPS supports Las Vegas Aviators 4th of July flyover

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicholas Hafner and Maj. Nicholas Loglisci, 16th Weapons Squadron (WPS) F-16 pilots, fly over Las Vegas, NV in support of the Las Vegas Aviators 4th of July celebration, July 3, 2025. The 16th WPS is part of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School that trains tactical experts and leaders to control and exploit air, space and cyber on behalf of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:59
    flyover
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    16th Weapons Squadron
    Las Vegas Aviators
    Nevada

