    ASC welcomes new CG, CSM at joint ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Dan Reilly, U.S. Army Sustainment Command executive director, passed the torch to Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley during an assumption of command ceremony July 10, at Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal. At the same time, during a change of responsibility ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, outgoing ASC command sergeant major, passed the command’s colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, incoming command sergeant major.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 18:17
    Length: 00:45:25
