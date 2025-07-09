B-Roll: I MEF Relief & Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquishes his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriquez, Cpl. Max Arellano and Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)
