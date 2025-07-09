B-Roll: I MEF Relief & Appointment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw relinquishes his duties to Sgt. Maj. Rodney E. Nevinger, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of I MEF, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, July 2, 2025. A relief and appointment ceremony is a military tradition that signifies all responsibilities and authorities being transferred between the outgoing and incoming command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriquez, Cpl. Max Arellano and Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)