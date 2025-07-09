Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command B-Roll

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    B-Roll from the 377th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base July 10, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969648
    VIRIN: 250710-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_111141391
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command B-Roll, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

