The Fleet Readiness Center Southeast's Apprenticeship Program. Partnering with local state colleges, the program has graduated 126 apprentices since 2019, with another 100 currently enrolled. The 2025 apprentices are set to graduate on July 11, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|969630
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-TE555-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111141059
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Apprenticeship Program, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.