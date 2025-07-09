Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Apprenticeship Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    B-roll package of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast 2025 Apprenticeship Program. Each of the apprentices are a part of the 2025 graduating class.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969629
    VIRIN: 250710-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_111141051
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Apprenticeship Graduation, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    apprentice
    frcse
    fleet readiness center southeast
    COMFRC
    Apprentices
    navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download