Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mount Morris Dam Annual Debris Removal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District conducted annual debris removal at Mount Morris Dam, July 9, 2025. The effort helps maintain dam operations and protects communities along the Genesee River from flooding (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969628
    VIRIN: 250709-A-FB511-1498
    Filename: DOD_111141039
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Morris Dam Annual Debris Removal, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    debris removal mission
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download