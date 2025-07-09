Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll Operation Healthy Tennessee Set Up

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    BRoll of Airmen setting up and preparing equipment for Operation Healthy Tennessee Innovative Readiness Training in Bledsoe County and Rhea County, Tenn., July 7, 2025. Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a Department of Defense volunteer training opportunity that provides a joint training platform for service members from the Active, Guard and Reserve components to conduct mission-essential training, while providing services to the communities hosting the missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Matthew Eck and Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 12:25
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Operation Healthy Tennessee

