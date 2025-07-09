Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Minute: Closing out command

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, deliver their final “Mobility Minute” message at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 1, 2025. The farewell episode concludes their long-running video series, which highlighted wing priorities and connected with Airmen during their time in command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

