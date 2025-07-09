Mobility Minute: Closing out command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Marshall, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brundage, 97th AMW command chief, deliver their final “Mobility Minute” message at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 1, 2025. The farewell episode concludes their long-running video series, which highlighted wing priorities and connected with Airmen during their time in command. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 13:25
Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
