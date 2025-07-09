video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June 2025 CCSS S03: Biosimilar and Interchangeable Biological Products: An Overview of Scientific Concepts and Practical Resources



Presented by:



Sabiha Khan, MD

Medical Officer

Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Silver Spring, Md.



and



Sarah Ikenberry, MA

Associate Director for Stakeholder Outreach and Education

Office of Therapeutic Biologic and Biosimilars

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Silver Spring, Md.