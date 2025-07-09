Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2025 CCSS S03: Biosimilar and Interchangeable Biological Products: An Overview of Scientific Concepts and Practical Resources

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    Presented by:

    Sabiha Khan, MD
    Medical Officer
    Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars
    Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
    U.S. Food and Drug Administration
    Silver Spring, Md.

    and

    Sarah Ikenberry, MA
    Associate Director for Stakeholder Outreach and Education
    Office of Therapeutic Biologic and Biosimilars
    U.S. Food and Drug Administration
    Silver Spring, Md.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969610
    VIRIN: 250605-O-TR044-6913
    Filename: DOD_111140561
    Length: 01:00:36
    Location: US

    This work, June 2025 CCSS S03: Biosimilar and Interchangeable Biological Products: An Overview of Scientific Concepts and Practical Resources, by Melissa Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    biosimilar mediations
    biosimilars

