    Patriot Express Route Closure PSA

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Public Service Announcement informing DoD employees, military service members, and families, starting October 1st, 2025, flight services at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey; Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy; Naval Station Rota, Spain; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy; and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, will come to an end.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 09:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 969587
    VIRIN: 250626-A-OQ825-9274
    Filename: DOD_111140241
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Patriot Express
    PSA
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    Naval Support Activity Napels Italy
    Incirik AFB

