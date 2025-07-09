Public Service Announcement informing DoD employees, military service members, and families, starting October 1st, 2025, flight services at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey; Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy; Naval Station Rota, Spain; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy; and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, will come to an end.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 09:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|969587
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-OQ825-9274
|Filename:
|DOD_111140241
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Patriot Express Route Closure PSA, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
