USEUCOM Change of Command B-ROLL

U.S. European Command held a change of command ceremony at patch barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Following U.S. Army general, General Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Airforce general, General Alexus Grynkewich assumed the role of the USEUCOM commanding officer. (U.S. Army B-roll by Spc. Beverly Roche)
|07.01.2025
|07.10.2025 08:47
|B-Roll
|969578
|250701-A-OQ825-1001
|DOD_111140182
|00:02:19
|BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|2
|2
