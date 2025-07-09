Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USEUCOM Change of Command B-ROLL

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. European Command held a change of command ceremony at patch barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Following U.S. Army general, General Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Airforce general, General Alexus Grynkewich assumed the role of the USEUCOM commanding officer. (U.S. Army B-roll by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 969578
    VIRIN: 250701-A-OQ825-1001
    Filename: DOD_111140182
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongTogether
    NATO
    Change of Command Ceremony

