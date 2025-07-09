Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. European Command Change of Command - AFN News

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich assumed command of U.S. European Command from U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli during a formal Change of Command ceremony at Patch Barracks, July 1, 2025.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.10.2025 08:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 969577
    VIRIN: 250701-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_111140181
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    NATO

